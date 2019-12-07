Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indian Head, MD
/
80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE
Last updated December 7 2019
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE
80 Riverside Run Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
80 Riverside Run Drive, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head
Amenities
fireplace
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
accessible
Fresh paint and new carpet awaits you in this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit townhome. Fenced in backyard and a fireplace in the living room. Close to NSWC Indian Head and Rt. 210.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have any available units?
80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Head, MD
.
Is 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indian Head
.
Does 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
