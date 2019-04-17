Rent Calculator
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM
4 SHELTON COURT
4 Shelton Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
4 Shelton Court, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Great middle unit townhome. New paint, carpeting, and clean. Owner still doing minor repairs. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4 SHELTON COURT have any available units?
4 SHELTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Head, MD
.
Is 4 SHELTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4 SHELTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 SHELTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4 SHELTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indian Head
.
Does 4 SHELTON COURT offer parking?
No, 4 SHELTON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4 SHELTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 SHELTON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 SHELTON COURT have a pool?
No, 4 SHELTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4 SHELTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 4 SHELTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4 SHELTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 SHELTON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 SHELTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 SHELTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
