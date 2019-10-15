All apartments in Indian Head
4 CHINABERRY LANE
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

4 CHINABERRY LANE

4 Chinaberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4 Chinaberry Lane, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

3BR 1.5FB townhome in private corner of community. Immediate availability. Close to Indian Head NSWC, Village Green, Rail Trail, Mattingly Ave Park, Slavins boat ramp and more.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

