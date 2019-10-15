Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indian Head
Find more places like 4 CHINABERRY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indian Head, MD
/
4 CHINABERRY LANE
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4 CHINABERRY LANE
4 Chinaberry Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4 Chinaberry Lane, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3BR 1.5FB townhome in private corner of community. Immediate availability. Close to Indian Head NSWC, Village Green, Rail Trail, Mattingly Ave Park, Slavins boat ramp and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4 CHINABERRY LANE have any available units?
4 CHINABERRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Head, MD
.
Is 4 CHINABERRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4 CHINABERRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 CHINABERRY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4 CHINABERRY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indian Head
.
Does 4 CHINABERRY LANE offer parking?
No, 4 CHINABERRY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4 CHINABERRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 CHINABERRY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 CHINABERRY LANE have a pool?
No, 4 CHINABERRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4 CHINABERRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 4 CHINABERRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4 CHINABERRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 CHINABERRY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 CHINABERRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 CHINABERRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Indian Head 1 Bedrooms
Indian Head 2 Bedrooms
Indian Head 3 Bedrooms
Indian Head Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Indian Head Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Fredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Suitland, MD
Buckhall, VA
Summerfield, MD
South Kensington, MD
Newington Forest, VA
West Springfield, VA
Franklin Farm, VA
Kings Park West, VA
Lake Barcroft, VA
Great Falls, VA
Mount Vernon, VA
Westphalia, MD
Kings Park, VA
Floris, VA
Yorkshire, VA
Fort Hunt, VA
Dale City, VA
Chantilly, VA
Franconia, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Mary Washington
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia