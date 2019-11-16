All apartments in Indian Head
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE

3 Riverside Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3 Riverside Run Drive, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedrm 1 1/2 bath townhome freshly done steamed cleaned carpet with a 8 ft fenced back yard. Need 600 credit score & $51,200 income.$50.00 for credit check per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have any available units?
3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
What amenities does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

