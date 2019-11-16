Rent Calculator
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
1 of 1
3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE
3 Riverside Run Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3 Riverside Run Drive, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedrm 1 1/2 bath townhome freshly done steamed cleaned carpet with a 8 ft fenced back yard. Need 600 credit score & $51,200 income.$50.00 for credit check per person.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have any available units?
3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Head, MD
.
What amenities does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indian Head
.
Does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 RIVERSIDE RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
