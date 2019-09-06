All apartments in Indian Head
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

28 CHINABERRY LANE

28 Chinaberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

28 Chinaberry Lane, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Townhouse in a nice and quiet location in Indian Head Maryland. You will enjoy the serenity of country side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 CHINABERRY LANE have any available units?
28 CHINABERRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
Is 28 CHINABERRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
28 CHINABERRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 CHINABERRY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 28 CHINABERRY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 28 CHINABERRY LANE offer parking?
No, 28 CHINABERRY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 28 CHINABERRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 CHINABERRY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 CHINABERRY LANE have a pool?
No, 28 CHINABERRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 28 CHINABERRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 28 CHINABERRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 28 CHINABERRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 CHINABERRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 CHINABERRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 CHINABERRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
