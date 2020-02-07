Amenities

202 Blair Rd #103, Indian Head, MD 20640 - Newly Renovated & Spacious Apartments Features Wide-Plank Flooring/Carpet, Large Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Owner's Bedroom with Walk in Closet, Balcony/Patio, and lots of Storage. Free Parking, Additional Storage Provided & On-Site Laundry in Each Building. Available Immediately.Quiet Community is Located just 25 minutes to National Harbor, 495, and more! Easy access to Indian Heady Hwy, the Naval Base, Washington DC, Southern Maryland and Prince George's County. Located just 20 miles south of DC. Located Walking Distance to beautiful Mattawoman Park with a pier overlooking the water, trails, picnic areas and canoe rental, as well as Indian Head Rail-Trail for Biking and Walking.Water/Sewer/Trash/Heat/Cooking Fuel currently included in rent! Tenants only pay for Electric. Immediate move in and pets welcome on a case-by-case basis with pet deposit. Vouchers welcome!



