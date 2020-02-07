All apartments in Indian Head
Find more places like 202 Blair Rd #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Head, MD
/
202 Blair Rd #103
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

202 Blair Rd #103

202 Blair Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Head
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

202 Blair Rd, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
202 Blair Rd #103, Indian Head, MD 20640 - Newly Renovated & Spacious Apartments Features Wide-Plank Flooring/Carpet, Large Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Owner's Bedroom with Walk in Closet, Balcony/Patio, and lots of Storage. Free Parking, Additional Storage Provided & On-Site Laundry in Each Building. Available Immediately.Quiet Community is Located just 25 minutes to National Harbor, 495, and more! Easy access to Indian Heady Hwy, the Naval Base, Washington DC, Southern Maryland and Prince George's County. Located just 20 miles south of DC. Located Walking Distance to beautiful Mattawoman Park with a pier overlooking the water, trails, picnic areas and canoe rental, as well as Indian Head Rail-Trail for Biking and Walking.Water/Sewer/Trash/Heat/Cooking Fuel currently included in rent! Tenants only pay for Electric. Immediate move in and pets welcome on a case-by-case basis with pet deposit. Vouchers welcome!

(RLNE5486058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Blair Rd #103 have any available units?
202 Blair Rd #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
What amenities does 202 Blair Rd #103 have?
Some of 202 Blair Rd #103's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Blair Rd #103 currently offering any rent specials?
202 Blair Rd #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Blair Rd #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Blair Rd #103 is pet friendly.
Does 202 Blair Rd #103 offer parking?
Yes, 202 Blair Rd #103 offers parking.
Does 202 Blair Rd #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Blair Rd #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Blair Rd #103 have a pool?
No, 202 Blair Rd #103 does not have a pool.
Does 202 Blair Rd #103 have accessible units?
No, 202 Blair Rd #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Blair Rd #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Blair Rd #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Blair Rd #103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Blair Rd #103 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Head 1 BedroomsIndian Head 2 Bedrooms
Indian Head 3 BedroomsIndian Head Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Indian Head Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA
Kings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFloris, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAFranconia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia