All apartments in Indian Head
Find more places like 2 CHINABERRY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Head, MD
/
2 CHINABERRY LANE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

2 CHINABERRY LANE

2 Chinaberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Head
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2 Chinaberry Lane, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see two level, 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath and 1 half bath at very affordable rental price. Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen counters and bathroom flooring. Contact Ginny Wilhite at 301-219-8752 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 CHINABERRY LANE have any available units?
2 CHINABERRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
What amenities does 2 CHINABERRY LANE have?
Some of 2 CHINABERRY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 CHINABERRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2 CHINABERRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 CHINABERRY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2 CHINABERRY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 2 CHINABERRY LANE offer parking?
No, 2 CHINABERRY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2 CHINABERRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 CHINABERRY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 CHINABERRY LANE have a pool?
No, 2 CHINABERRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2 CHINABERRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 2 CHINABERRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2 CHINABERRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 CHINABERRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 CHINABERRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 CHINABERRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Head 1 BedroomsIndian Head 2 Bedrooms
Indian Head 3 BedroomsIndian Head Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Indian Head Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA
Kings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFloris, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAFranconia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia