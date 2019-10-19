All apartments in Indian Head
17 DALE DR
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:07 PM

17 DALE DR

17 Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17 Dale Drive, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 DALE DR have any available units?
17 DALE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
Is 17 DALE DR currently offering any rent specials?
17 DALE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 DALE DR pet-friendly?
No, 17 DALE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 17 DALE DR offer parking?
Yes, 17 DALE DR offers parking.
Does 17 DALE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 DALE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 DALE DR have a pool?
No, 17 DALE DR does not have a pool.
Does 17 DALE DR have accessible units?
No, 17 DALE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 17 DALE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 DALE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 DALE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 DALE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

