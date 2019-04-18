All apartments in Indian Head
Last updated April 18 2019 at 2:04 AM

16 Dale Dr

16 Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16 Dale Drive, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Very nice townhome for rent. Fresh paint and new carpet. Townhome is located 2 minutes from Indian head base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Dale Dr have any available units?
16 Dale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
What amenities does 16 Dale Dr have?
Some of 16 Dale Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Dale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16 Dale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Dale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16 Dale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 16 Dale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16 Dale Dr offers parking.
Does 16 Dale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Dale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Dale Dr have a pool?
No, 16 Dale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16 Dale Dr have accessible units?
No, 16 Dale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Dale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Dale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Dale Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Dale Dr has units with air conditioning.
