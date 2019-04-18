Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indian Head
Find more places like 16 Dale Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indian Head, MD
/
16 Dale Dr
Last updated April 18 2019 at 2:04 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16 Dale Dr
16 Dale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Head
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
16 Dale Drive, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Very nice townhome for rent. Fresh paint and new carpet. Townhome is located 2 minutes from Indian head base.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16 Dale Dr have any available units?
16 Dale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Head, MD
.
What amenities does 16 Dale Dr have?
Some of 16 Dale Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16 Dale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16 Dale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Dale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16 Dale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indian Head
.
Does 16 Dale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16 Dale Dr offers parking.
Does 16 Dale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Dale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Dale Dr have a pool?
No, 16 Dale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16 Dale Dr have accessible units?
No, 16 Dale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Dale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Dale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Dale Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Dale Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Indian Head 1 Bedrooms
Indian Head 2 Bedrooms
Indian Head 3 Bedrooms
Indian Head Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Indian Head Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Fredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Suitland, MD
Buckhall, VA
Summerfield, MD
South Kensington, MD
Newington Forest, VA
West Springfield, VA
Franklin Farm, VA
Kings Park West, VA
Lake Barcroft, VA
Great Falls, VA
Mount Vernon, VA
Westphalia, MD
Kings Park, VA
Floris, VA
Yorkshire, VA
Fort Hunt, VA
Dale City, VA
Chantilly, VA
Franconia, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Mary Washington
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia