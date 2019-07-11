Rent Calculator
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM
14 Sandra Court
14 Sandra Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14 Sandra Court, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom in Indian Head, Charles County - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex is located in Indian Head near a park that has a pier and boat ramp.
(RLNE2149239)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14 Sandra Court have any available units?
14 Sandra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Head, MD
.
Is 14 Sandra Court currently offering any rent specials?
14 Sandra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Sandra Court pet-friendly?
No, 14 Sandra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indian Head
.
Does 14 Sandra Court offer parking?
No, 14 Sandra Court does not offer parking.
Does 14 Sandra Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Sandra Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Sandra Court have a pool?
No, 14 Sandra Court does not have a pool.
Does 14 Sandra Court have accessible units?
No, 14 Sandra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Sandra Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Sandra Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Sandra Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Sandra Court does not have units with air conditioning.
