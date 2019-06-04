All apartments in Indian Head
Find more places like 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Head, MD
/
13 MEADOWSIDE COURT
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

13 MEADOWSIDE COURT

13 Meadowside Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Head
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

13 Meadowside Court, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Freshly painted, new carpet, 8 ft fenced back yard. Need $59,800 income and 600 credit score. $50.00 credit & criminal check. Shows well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT have any available units?
13 MEADOWSIDE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
What amenities does 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT have?
Some of 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13 MEADOWSIDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT offer parking?
No, 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT have a pool?
No, 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 MEADOWSIDE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Head 1 BedroomsIndian Head 2 Bedrooms
Indian Head 3 BedroomsIndian Head Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Indian Head Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA
Kings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFloris, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAFranconia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia