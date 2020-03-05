All apartments in Indian Head
102 CHARLES PLACE.
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

102 CHARLES PLACE

102 Charles Place · No Longer Available
Location

102 Charles Place, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice updated end unit townhouse with a large yard and storage shed with electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 102 CHARLES PLACE have any available units?
102 CHARLES PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
Is 102 CHARLES PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
102 CHARLES PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 CHARLES PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 102 CHARLES PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 102 CHARLES PLACE offer parking?
No, 102 CHARLES PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 102 CHARLES PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 CHARLES PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 CHARLES PLACE have a pool?
No, 102 CHARLES PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 102 CHARLES PLACE have accessible units?
No, 102 CHARLES PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 102 CHARLES PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 CHARLES PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 CHARLES PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 CHARLES PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

