All apartments in Indian Head
Find more places like 1 DALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Head, MD
/
1 DALE DRIVE
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

1 DALE DRIVE

1 Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Head
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1 Dale Drive, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath end unit townhome in Indian Head MD. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining room. Fenced in backyard with deck. Short drive to local shops and dining. Voucher accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 DALE DRIVE have any available units?
1 DALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
What amenities does 1 DALE DRIVE have?
Some of 1 DALE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 DALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1 DALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 DALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1 DALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 1 DALE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1 DALE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1 DALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 DALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 DALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1 DALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1 DALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1 DALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1 DALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 DALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 DALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 DALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Head 1 BedroomsIndian Head 2 Bedrooms
Indian Head 3 BedroomsIndian Head Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Indian Head Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA
Kings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFloris, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAFranconia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia