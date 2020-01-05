3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath end unit townhome in Indian Head MD. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining room. Fenced in backyard with deck. Short drive to local shops and dining. Voucher accepted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 DALE DRIVE have any available units?
1 DALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
What amenities does 1 DALE DRIVE have?
Some of 1 DALE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 DALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1 DALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.