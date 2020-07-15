7769 CHATFIELD LANE

Amenities

Great, move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome freshly painted & super clean! Main floor features great hardwood floors, spacious living room, kitchen open to dining room. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms including master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and private bath, new carpet and renovated baths. Large deck overlooks trees and stream. Lower level features 4th bedroom/office + 3rd full bath and large size rec room which walks out to patio. Nice community amenities - outdoor pool, tennis courts & sidewalks. Convenient location to Rt. 95, 100 & shopping! Immediate occupancy available. Landlords prefer a min of a 2 year lease. Pets case-by-case basis.