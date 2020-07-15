All apartments in Ilchester
/
Ilchester, MD
/
7769 CHATFIELD LANE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 PM

7769 CHATFIELD LANE

7769 Chatfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7769 Chatfield Lane, Ilchester, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Great, move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome freshly painted & super clean! Main floor features great hardwood floors, spacious living room, kitchen open to dining room. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms including master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and private bath, new carpet and renovated baths. Large deck overlooks trees and stream. Lower level features 4th bedroom/office + 3rd full bath and large size rec room which walks out to patio. Nice community amenities - outdoor pool, tennis courts & sidewalks. Convenient location to Rt. 95, 100 & shopping! Immediate occupancy available. Landlords prefer a min of a 2 year lease. Pets case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7769 CHATFIELD LANE have any available units?
7769 CHATFIELD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ilchester, MD.
What amenities does 7769 CHATFIELD LANE have?
Some of 7769 CHATFIELD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7769 CHATFIELD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7769 CHATFIELD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7769 CHATFIELD LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7769 CHATFIELD LANE is pet friendly.
Does 7769 CHATFIELD LANE offer parking?
No, 7769 CHATFIELD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7769 CHATFIELD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7769 CHATFIELD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7769 CHATFIELD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7769 CHATFIELD LANE has a pool.
Does 7769 CHATFIELD LANE have accessible units?
No, 7769 CHATFIELD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7769 CHATFIELD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7769 CHATFIELD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7769 CHATFIELD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7769 CHATFIELD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
