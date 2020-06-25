6515 Belcrest Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Sublease Offer for Bedroom/Bathroom Space Only - Property Id: 116000



Great sublease offer for September 2019 through July 2020 with renewal option for a private 1 bedroom within a two bedroom fully furnished apartment at VIE Towers in Hyattsville, MD and within very short walking distance of Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Outside or garage parking is available.



You will have a professional, full-time working roommate.



You will share the common space (living room and kitchen area) with a roommate who will occupy the other room of the apartment. Apartment includes basic cable, internet, and washer/dryer combination



The bedroom comes with a full-size bed, full bathroom, and desk.



Again, renewal is an option, if desired. A $500 lease signing deposit required at the time of signing. Rent is is $1,104 per month.



Floor Plan can be viewed here: https://www.vietowers.com/hyattsville/vie-at-university-towers-llc/floorplans/2x2-556201/is-premium-view/lease-start-window-id/3741/lease_term[id]/8418/lease_start_window[id]/3741/space_configuration_id/2/

