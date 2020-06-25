All apartments in Hyattsville
6515 Belcrest Rd.

6515 Belcrest Road
Location

6515 Belcrest Road, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Sublease Offer for Bedroom/Bathroom Space Only - Property Id: 116000

Great sublease offer for September 2019 through July 2020 with renewal option for a private 1 bedroom within a two bedroom fully furnished apartment at VIE Towers in Hyattsville, MD and within very short walking distance of Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Outside or garage parking is available.

You will have a professional, full-time working roommate.

You will share the common space (living room and kitchen area) with a roommate who will occupy the other room of the apartment. Apartment includes basic cable, internet, and washer/dryer combination

The bedroom comes with a full-size bed, full bathroom, and desk.

Again, renewal is an option, if desired. A $500 lease signing deposit required at the time of signing. Rent is is $1,104 per month.

Floor Plan can be viewed here: https://www.vietowers.com/hyattsville/vie-at-university-towers-llc/floorplans/2x2-556201/is-premium-view/lease-start-window-id/3741/lease_term[id]/8418/lease_start_window[id]/3741/space_configuration_id/2/
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116000
Property Id 116000

(RLNE4963695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 Belcrest Rd. have any available units?
6515 Belcrest Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6515 Belcrest Rd. have?
Some of 6515 Belcrest Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 Belcrest Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6515 Belcrest Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 Belcrest Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6515 Belcrest Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6515 Belcrest Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6515 Belcrest Rd. offers parking.
Does 6515 Belcrest Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6515 Belcrest Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 Belcrest Rd. have a pool?
No, 6515 Belcrest Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6515 Belcrest Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6515 Belcrest Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 Belcrest Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6515 Belcrest Rd. has units with dishwashers.
