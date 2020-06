6204 MONITOR STREET

Amenities

URBAN/ OPEN CONCEPT. UP AND COMING AREA. BRAND NEW FOUR LEVEL INTERIOR TOWNHOUSE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND RECESSED LIGHTING. NINE FOOT CEILINGS. THREE LEVEL BUMP OUT. COMBO LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM OPEN TO DECK. KITCHEN INCLUDES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEELE APPLIANCES , CERAMIC TILE BACK SPLASH, 42 INCH CABINETS AND PANTRY. MASTER BEDROOM HAS DUAL VANITY, GRANITE SINK, OVER-SIZED SHOWER AND WALK-IN CLOSET. TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS ON THIS LEVEL, BOTH WITH PRIVATE BATHS. LAUNDRY CLOSET ON MASTER BEDROOM LEVEL. TOP FLOOR BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH AND THE DEN WALKS OUT TO ROOF DECK. FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEM TWO ZONE HVAC. TWO CAR TANDEM GARAGE. SUPER CLOSE TO METRO, WHOLE FOODS AND ACROSS FROM NEWLY REMODELED PRINCE GEORGES MALL. https://mallatprincegeorges.com/directory