Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 60
5725 LUSTINE ST
5725 Lustine Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5725 Lustine Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for move-in. Also for sale. Please see MLS 1002068286.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5725 LUSTINE ST have any available units?
5725 LUSTINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hyattsville, MD
.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hyattsville Rent Report
.
Is 5725 LUSTINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
5725 LUSTINE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 LUSTINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 5725 LUSTINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hyattsville
.
Does 5725 LUSTINE ST offer parking?
Yes, 5725 LUSTINE ST offers parking.
Does 5725 LUSTINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 LUSTINE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 LUSTINE ST have a pool?
No, 5725 LUSTINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 5725 LUSTINE ST have accessible units?
No, 5725 LUSTINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 LUSTINE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5725 LUSTINE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5725 LUSTINE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5725 LUSTINE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
