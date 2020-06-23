Welcome home! Condo for rent in Hyattsville Arts District, 1bdrm/1ba with den/bonus room, balcony. All utilities included. New upgraded appliances, Walk to everything! Whole Foods, Metro, 30 minutes to new Amazon HQ
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4410 OGLETHORPE STREET have any available units?
