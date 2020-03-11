3914 NICHOLSON STREET

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! ...In this large basement apartment! Separate private entrance and walking distance to PG Plaza metro (yellow/green line)! Nicely renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bath basement now ready for immediate occupancy! Includes a full kitchen, and washer and dryer in unit! Located in the heart of Hyattsville close to the Arts District, UMD College Park campus and several supermarkets! Rent includes electric, gas, water and internet. Welcome home! Showings must be accompanied by Licensed Realtors only; do not just show up! No Pets.