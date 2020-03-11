All apartments in Hyattsville
Hyattsville, MD
3914 NICHOLSON STREET
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

3914 NICHOLSON STREET

3914 Nicholson Street · (301) 352-0098
Hyattsville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

3914 Nicholson Street, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! ...In this large basement apartment! Separate private entrance and walking distance to PG Plaza metro (yellow/green line)! Nicely renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bath basement now ready for immediate occupancy! Includes a full kitchen, and washer and dryer in unit! Located in the heart of Hyattsville close to the Arts District, UMD College Park campus and several supermarkets! Rent includes electric, gas, water and internet. Welcome home! Showings must be accompanied by Licensed Realtors only; do not just show up! No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 NICHOLSON STREET have any available units?
3914 NICHOLSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3914 NICHOLSON STREET have?
Some of 3914 NICHOLSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 NICHOLSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3914 NICHOLSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 NICHOLSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3914 NICHOLSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hyattsville.
Does 3914 NICHOLSON STREET offer parking?
No, 3914 NICHOLSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3914 NICHOLSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3914 NICHOLSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 NICHOLSON STREET have a pool?
No, 3914 NICHOLSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3914 NICHOLSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3914 NICHOLSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 NICHOLSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3914 NICHOLSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
