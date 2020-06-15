All apartments in Hyattsville
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

3823 Hamilton St 202

3823 Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3823 Hamilton Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Big, beautifully renovated condo near everything! - Property Id: 174497

This beautifully maintained, open floor plan, spacious 2 br/1ba condo is minutes from the Nation's Capitol: Washington, DC! Near bus line, West Hyattsville Metro, UMD, Catholic U, Trinity U, Howard U, parks, grocery, and PG Plaza Mall! Beautiful hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Assigned parking. Laundry and storage conveniently located in building. This condo is move-in ready.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/174497
Property Id 174497

(RLNE5640465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 Hamilton St 202 have any available units?
3823 Hamilton St 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 Hamilton St 202 have?
Some of 3823 Hamilton St 202's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 Hamilton St 202 currently offering any rent specials?
3823 Hamilton St 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 Hamilton St 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3823 Hamilton St 202 is pet friendly.
Does 3823 Hamilton St 202 offer parking?
Yes, 3823 Hamilton St 202 offers parking.
Does 3823 Hamilton St 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 Hamilton St 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 Hamilton St 202 have a pool?
No, 3823 Hamilton St 202 does not have a pool.
Does 3823 Hamilton St 202 have accessible units?
No, 3823 Hamilton St 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 Hamilton St 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3823 Hamilton St 202 has units with dishwashers.

