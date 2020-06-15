3823 Hamilton St 202

Amenities
Big, beautifully renovated condo near everything! - Property Id: 174497
This beautifully maintained, open floor plan, spacious 2 br/1ba condo is minutes from the Nation's Capitol: Washington, DC! Near bus line, West Hyattsville Metro, UMD, Catholic U, Trinity U, Howard U, parks, grocery, and PG Plaza Mall! Beautiful hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Assigned parking. Laundry and storage conveniently located in building. This condo is move-in ready.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/174497
Property Id 174497
