Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD

15475 Old Frederick Road · No Longer Available
Location

15475 Old Frederick Road, Howard County, MD 21797

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Must see this beautiful 7 bedroom, 4.5 baths country home. Very tranquil setting but easily accessible to highway. Enjoy the tennis court. All rooms are custom painted and updated, too many extras to list. Please call for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have any available units?
15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Howard County, MD.
What amenities does 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have?
Some of 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Howard County.
Does 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD offer parking?
No, 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have a pool?
No, 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
