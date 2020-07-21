Must see this beautiful 7 bedroom, 4.5 baths country home. Very tranquil setting but easily accessible to highway. Enjoy the tennis court. All rooms are custom painted and updated, too many extras to list. Please call for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have any available units?
15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Howard County, MD.
What amenities does 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have?
Some of 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15475 OLD FREDERICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.