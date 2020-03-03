All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

4105 Blacksnake Dr

4105 Blacksnake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4105 Blacksnake Drive, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Blacksnake Dr have any available units?
4105 Blacksnake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 4105 Blacksnake Dr have?
Some of 4105 Blacksnake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Blacksnake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Blacksnake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Blacksnake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Blacksnake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 4105 Blacksnake Dr offer parking?
No, 4105 Blacksnake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4105 Blacksnake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4105 Blacksnake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Blacksnake Dr have a pool?
No, 4105 Blacksnake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Blacksnake Dr have accessible units?
No, 4105 Blacksnake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Blacksnake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 Blacksnake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Blacksnake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 Blacksnake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

