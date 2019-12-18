Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Find more places like 3930 25TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hillcrest Heights, MD
/
3930 25TH AVENUE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3930 25TH AVENUE
3930 25th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hillcrest Heights
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
3930 25th Avenue, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated townhouse in Temple Hill. 2 bedrooms 1 and half bath. Located on bus route and next multiple centers. Ready to move in immediately. Very motivated owner. Voucher accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3930 25TH AVENUE have any available units?
3930 25TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hillcrest Heights, MD
.
Is 3930 25TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3930 25TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 25TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3930 25TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights
.
Does 3930 25TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3930 25TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3930 25TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 25TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 25TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3930 25TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3930 25TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3930 25TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 25TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 25TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3930 25TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3930 25TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Raleigh Court Apartments
4431 23rd Pkwy
Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Harbour Manor
4513 23rd Pkwy
Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Similar Pages
Hillcrest Heights 1 Bedrooms
Hillcrest Heights 2 Bedrooms
Hillcrest Heights Apartments with Balcony
Hillcrest Heights Apartments with Parking
Hillcrest Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Suitland, MD
Vienna, VA
East Riverdale, MD
Groveton, VA
Fairland, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Walker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MD
Largo, MD
Bladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Seabrook, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Burtonsville, MD
Mount Rainier, MD
Hybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Washington Adventist University
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College
Marymount University