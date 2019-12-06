All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Find more places like 3608 Dunlap St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillcrest Heights, MD
/
3608 Dunlap St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:17 AM

3608 Dunlap St

3608 Dunlap Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hillcrest Heights
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3608 Dunlap Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Basement for rent...looking for a professional. Location close to MGM/National Harbor, near Naylor Metro station, close to DC. Utilities included...private entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Dunlap St have any available units?
3608 Dunlap St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
Is 3608 Dunlap St currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Dunlap St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Dunlap St pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Dunlap St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 3608 Dunlap St offer parking?
No, 3608 Dunlap St does not offer parking.
Does 3608 Dunlap St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3608 Dunlap St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Dunlap St have a pool?
No, 3608 Dunlap St does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Dunlap St have accessible units?
No, 3608 Dunlap St does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Dunlap St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 Dunlap St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3608 Dunlap St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3608 Dunlap St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hillcrest Heights 1 BedroomsHillcrest Heights 2 Bedrooms
Hillcrest Heights Apartments with BalconyHillcrest Heights Apartments with Parking
Hillcrest Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University