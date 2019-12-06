Rent Calculator
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:17 AM
3608 Dunlap St
3608 Dunlap Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3608 Dunlap Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Basement for rent...looking for a professional. Location close to MGM/National Harbor, near Naylor Metro station, close to DC. Utilities included...private entrance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3608 Dunlap St have any available units?
3608 Dunlap St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hillcrest Heights, MD
.
Is 3608 Dunlap St currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Dunlap St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Dunlap St pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Dunlap St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights
.
Does 3608 Dunlap St offer parking?
No, 3608 Dunlap St does not offer parking.
Does 3608 Dunlap St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3608 Dunlap St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Dunlap St have a pool?
No, 3608 Dunlap St does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Dunlap St have accessible units?
No, 3608 Dunlap St does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Dunlap St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 Dunlap St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3608 Dunlap St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3608 Dunlap St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
