Hillcrest Heights, MD
2917 OXON PARK STREET
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

2917 OXON PARK STREET

2917 Oxon Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Oxon Park Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious Rambler on nice corner fenced yard in quiet neighborhood. Country kitchen. Finished lower level with full bath and walk out to fenced yard. Front Porch and Patio area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 OXON PARK STREET have any available units?
2917 OXON PARK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
Is 2917 OXON PARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2917 OXON PARK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 OXON PARK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2917 OXON PARK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 2917 OXON PARK STREET offer parking?
No, 2917 OXON PARK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2917 OXON PARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 OXON PARK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 OXON PARK STREET have a pool?
No, 2917 OXON PARK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2917 OXON PARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2917 OXON PARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 OXON PARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 OXON PARK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2917 OXON PARK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2917 OXON PARK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
