2752 Keating Street

Must See! Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Townhouse style condo! Convenient Temple Hills, Maryland location! - Amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom townhouse style condo! Convenient Temple Hills location! Main level of townhome has as a carpeted living room/dining room combo with storage closet under stairs, kitchen with tiled flooring, custom tiled backsplash, updated fixtures, gas oven/stove and refrigerator. Upper level has two carpeted spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space and updated full hall bath with tiled tub/shower and tiled flooring.



Small Pets are welcomed.



Call Aaron Thompson at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (240-338-1649) or email: AThompson@baymgmtgroup.com.



Here is the link to apply online:

http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/



Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



