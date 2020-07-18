All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
2752 Keating Street

2752 Keating Street · No Longer Available
Location

2752 Keating Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See! Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Townhouse style condo! Convenient Temple Hills, Maryland location! - Amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom townhouse style condo! Convenient Temple Hills location! Main level of townhome has as a carpeted living room/dining room combo with storage closet under stairs, kitchen with tiled flooring, custom tiled backsplash, updated fixtures, gas oven/stove and refrigerator. Upper level has two carpeted spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space and updated full hall bath with tiled tub/shower and tiled flooring.

Small Pets are welcomed.

Call Aaron Thompson at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (240-338-1649) or email: AThompson@baymgmtgroup.com.

Here is the link to apply online:
http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

(RLNE4471378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 Keating Street have any available units?
2752 Keating Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 2752 Keating Street have?
Some of 2752 Keating Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2752 Keating Street currently offering any rent specials?
2752 Keating Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 Keating Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2752 Keating Street is pet friendly.
Does 2752 Keating Street offer parking?
No, 2752 Keating Street does not offer parking.
Does 2752 Keating Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2752 Keating Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 Keating Street have a pool?
No, 2752 Keating Street does not have a pool.
Does 2752 Keating Street have accessible units?
No, 2752 Keating Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 Keating Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2752 Keating Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2752 Keating Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2752 Keating Street does not have units with air conditioning.
