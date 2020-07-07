All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
2715 IVERSON STREET

2715 Iverson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Iverson Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two level townhouse. Two bedrooms, 1 bath. Great condition, freshly painted. tenant responsible for electricity and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 IVERSON STREET have any available units?
2715 IVERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
Is 2715 IVERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2715 IVERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 IVERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2715 IVERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 2715 IVERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2715 IVERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2715 IVERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 IVERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 IVERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2715 IVERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2715 IVERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2715 IVERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 IVERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 IVERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 IVERSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 IVERSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

