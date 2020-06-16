2586 Iverson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2 BR/1 BA Duplex in Temple Hills! Walk on into your nice living and dining room combo with laminate hardwood flooring and natural light. The functional kitchen provides ample cabinet/counter space, nice updated appliances, and a microwave! There is also a walk out to your backyard. Upstairs has two big bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting and a nice full bath to share!



Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5415360)