Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:42 AM

2586 Iverson St

2586 Iverson Street · (240) 224-8220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2586 Iverson Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1225 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2 BR/1 BA Duplex in Temple Hills! Walk on into your nice living and dining room combo with laminate hardwood flooring and natural light. The functional kitchen provides ample cabinet/counter space, nice updated appliances, and a microwave! There is also a walk out to your backyard. Upstairs has two big bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting and a nice full bath to share!

Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5415360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2586 Iverson St have any available units?
2586 Iverson St has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2586 Iverson St have?
Some of 2586 Iverson St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2586 Iverson St currently offering any rent specials?
2586 Iverson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2586 Iverson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2586 Iverson St is pet friendly.
Does 2586 Iverson St offer parking?
No, 2586 Iverson St does not offer parking.
Does 2586 Iverson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2586 Iverson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2586 Iverson St have a pool?
No, 2586 Iverson St does not have a pool.
Does 2586 Iverson St have accessible units?
No, 2586 Iverson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2586 Iverson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2586 Iverson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2586 Iverson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2586 Iverson St does not have units with air conditioning.
