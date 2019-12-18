All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Find more places like 2308 BERKLEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillcrest Heights, MD
/
2308 BERKLEY STREET
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

2308 BERKLEY STREET

2308 Berkley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hillcrest Heights
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2308 Berkley Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
nice single family home for rent in a great location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 BERKLEY STREET have any available units?
2308 BERKLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
Is 2308 BERKLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2308 BERKLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 BERKLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2308 BERKLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 2308 BERKLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 2308 BERKLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2308 BERKLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 BERKLEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 BERKLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 2308 BERKLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2308 BERKLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 2308 BERKLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 BERKLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 BERKLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 BERKLEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 BERKLEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Raleigh Court Apartments
4431 23rd Pkwy
Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Harbour Manor
4513 23rd Pkwy
Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748

Similar Pages

Hillcrest Heights 1 BedroomsHillcrest Heights 2 Bedrooms
Hillcrest Heights Apartments with BalconyHillcrest Heights Apartments with Parking
Hillcrest Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University