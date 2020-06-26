Rent Calculator
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2215 Dawn Lane
2215 Dawn Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hillcrest Heights
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
2215 Dawn Lane, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights
Amenities
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/15/19 Nice Townhouse Near Metro - Property Id: 127775
3 br. 1 full 1 half bath Townhome .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127775
Property Id 127775
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4942757)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2215 Dawn Lane have any available units?
2215 Dawn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hillcrest Heights, MD
.
What amenities does 2215 Dawn Lane have?
Some of 2215 Dawn Lane's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2215 Dawn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Dawn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Dawn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Dawn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights
.
Does 2215 Dawn Lane offer parking?
No, 2215 Dawn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2215 Dawn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Dawn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Dawn Lane have a pool?
No, 2215 Dawn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Dawn Lane have accessible units?
No, 2215 Dawn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Dawn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Dawn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 Dawn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 Dawn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
