Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

2025 Forest Hill Drive

2025 Forest Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2025 Forest Hill Drive, Hillandale, MD 20903

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Well maintained 4BR 3BA Rambler - Beautifully maintained brick rambler - Thermal pane windows renovated baths, refinished hardwoods, ceramic tile flooring, two wood burning fireplaces. Main level has 3BR's & 2 full baths. Lower level has office or 4th bedroom, laundry room and large open recreation room & full bath. Carport off side door, large rear yard, close to I/495 University of Maryland, FDA shopping, restaurants & more. No pets. Minimum lease term 24 months.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3264658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Forest Hill Drive have any available units?
2025 Forest Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillandale, MD.
What amenities does 2025 Forest Hill Drive have?
Some of 2025 Forest Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Forest Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Forest Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Forest Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Forest Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillandale.
Does 2025 Forest Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Forest Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 2025 Forest Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 Forest Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Forest Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 2025 Forest Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Forest Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2025 Forest Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Forest Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Forest Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 Forest Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 Forest Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
