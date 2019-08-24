2025 Forest Hill Drive

Amenities
Well maintained 4BR 3BA Rambler - Beautifully maintained brick rambler - Thermal pane windows renovated baths, refinished hardwoods, ceramic tile flooring, two wood burning fireplaces. Main level has 3BR's & 2 full baths. Lower level has office or 4th bedroom, laundry room and large open recreation room & full bath. Carport off side door, large rear yard, close to I/495 University of Maryland, FDA shopping, restaurants & more. No pets. Minimum lease term 24 months.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3264658)