2025 Forest Hill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Well maintained 4BR 3BA Rambler - Beautifully maintained brick rambler - Thermal pane windows renovated baths, refinished hardwoods, ceramic tile flooring, two wood burning fireplaces. Main level has 3BR's & 2 full baths. Lower level has office or 4th bedroom, laundry room and large open recreation room & full bath. Carport off side door, large rear yard, close to I/495 University of Maryland, FDA shopping, restaurants & more. No pets. Minimum lease term 24 months.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3264658)