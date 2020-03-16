All apartments in Hillandale
Hillandale, MD
1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE
Last updated March 16 2020

1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE

1126 West Nolcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1126 West Nolcrest Drive, Hillandale, MD 20903

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
All utilities included! Brand new, top-to-bottom renovation in the Burnt Mills Knolls neighborhood of Silver Spring available for immediate occupancy. Over 1,500 square feet of living space with three generously sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Bright, open living area with galley kitchen featuring new, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Massive insulated sun-room for year round entertaining. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, off street parking for 2-3 cars, and pet friendly on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE have any available units?
1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillandale, MD.
What amenities does 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE have?
Some of 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
