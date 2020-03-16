1126 W NOLCREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

All utilities included! Brand new, top-to-bottom renovation in the Burnt Mills Knolls neighborhood of Silver Spring available for immediate occupancy. Over 1,500 square feet of living space with three generously sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Bright, open living area with galley kitchen featuring new, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Massive insulated sun-room for year round entertaining. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, off street parking for 2-3 cars, and pet friendly on a case by case basis.