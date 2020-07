Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A HOME IN SOUGHT-AFTER HILLANDALE!!! THIS HOME FEATURES 4 BED/3.5 BATH, 2 FIREPLACES, HUGE UPDATED KITCHEN, FORMAL LR & DR, FAMILY ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM AND A 2ND LOWER LEVEL UTILITY ROOM WITH LOADS OF STORAGE & ACCESS TO THE FULLY FENCED REAR YARD PLUS A 2-CAR GARAGE! ALL OF THIS WITHIN SECONDS TO 495, 95, FDA, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING...THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE! MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 680 IS REQUIRED.