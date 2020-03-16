All apartments in Hillandale
1006 DEVERE DRIVE

1006 Devere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Devere Drive, Hillandale, MD 20903

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous rental in desirable Hillandale is close to 495 / Archives/ UMD / USDA and DC. The house features three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The upper level has a large master suite, open living floor plan and giant deck for entertaining. Lower level features large family room, a full bath, a bright third bedroom and an office space. Open house on Saturday, February 8 from 11 AM - 1 PM. Lease negotiable. Minimum credit scores required. Pets determined on a case-by-cases basis. All applicants can use standard MC rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 DEVERE DRIVE have any available units?
1006 DEVERE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillandale, MD.
Is 1006 DEVERE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1006 DEVERE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 DEVERE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 DEVERE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1006 DEVERE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1006 DEVERE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1006 DEVERE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 DEVERE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 DEVERE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1006 DEVERE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1006 DEVERE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1006 DEVERE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 DEVERE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 DEVERE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 DEVERE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 DEVERE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

