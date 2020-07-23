Rent Calculator
555 CONCORD STREET
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:28 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
555 CONCORD STREET
555 Concord Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
555 Concord Street, Harford County, MD 21078
Old Town
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Waterview from this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath First Floor Condo--Near downtown Havre De Grace, plenty of parking--No Pets -- Make this your home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 555 CONCORD STREET have any available units?
555 CONCORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Harford County, MD
.
Is 555 CONCORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
555 CONCORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 CONCORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 555 CONCORD STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Harford County
.
Does 555 CONCORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 555 CONCORD STREET offers parking.
Does 555 CONCORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 CONCORD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 CONCORD STREET have a pool?
No, 555 CONCORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 555 CONCORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 555 CONCORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 555 CONCORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 CONCORD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 CONCORD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 CONCORD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
