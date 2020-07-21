Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harford County, MD
/
3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD
Last updated July 22 2019 at 2:44 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD
3022 Houcks Mill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3022 Houcks Mill Road, Harford County, MD 21111
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom ,two bath, two fireplaces, located on country road ten minutes to Jacksonville, short commute to Hunt Valley, pets case by case with deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD have any available units?
3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harford County, MD
.
What amenities does 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD have?
Some of 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3022 HOUCKS MILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
