All apartments in Hampton
Find more places like 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hampton, MD
/
1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD

1119 Providence Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1119 Providence Road, Hampton, MD 21286
Chatterleigh

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
MUST HAVE EXCELLENT CREDIT- $2,295 3 year lease, $2,350 2 year lease and $2,395 one year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD have any available units?
1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampton, MD.
Is 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDTimonium, MDLutherville, MDCarney, MDParkville, MDOverlea, MDMays Chapel, MD
Perry Hall, MDWhite Marsh, MDRossville, MDRosedale, MDMiddle River, MDDundalk, MDLochearn, MDBel Air North, MDGarrison, MDWoodlawn, MDRandallstown, MDMilford Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University