Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Hampton
Find more places like 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hampton, MD
/
1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD
1119 Providence Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1119 Providence Road, Hampton, MD 21286
Chatterleigh
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
MUST HAVE EXCELLENT CREDIT- $2,295 3 year lease, $2,350 2 year lease and $2,395 one year.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD have any available units?
1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hampton, MD
.
Is 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hampton
.
Does 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Timonium, MD
Lutherville, MD
Carney, MD
Parkville, MD
Overlea, MD
Mays Chapel, MD
Perry Hall, MD
White Marsh, MD
Rossville, MD
Rosedale, MD
Middle River, MD
Dundalk, MD
Lochearn, MD
Bel Air North, MD
Garrison, MD
Woodlawn, MD
Randallstown, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Community College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University