Halfway, MD
18026 PAR THREE DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18026 PAR THREE DRIVE
18026 Par Three Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
18026 Par Three Drive, Halfway, MD 21740
Halfway
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Town Oak Villa 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Unfinished lower Level for Storage with a 1 Car Garage Backing to Nature Area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE have any available units?
18026 PAR THREE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Halfway, MD
.
Is 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18026 PAR THREE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Halfway
.
Does 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18026 PAR THREE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
