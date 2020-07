Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance cc payments bbq/grill garage accessible pool e-payments online portal package receiving

Brandywine Woodbridge Apartments and Townhomes is where comfort and convenience await you in a well-planned, pet friendly community. We are situated in a well-kept residential community surrounded by beautiful landscape just minutes to I-70 and I-270. Our excellent schools are located in the sought after Smithsburg school district. We offer over-sized three bedroom apartment and townhomes to suit your lifestyle. These apartments and townhomes offer features for comfort and class with walk in closets, all electric kitchens, washer and dryer connections in every apartment or townhome. If space is what you need then look no further. Our spacious homes have more than 11 different floor plans with optional features such as dens, garages, finished recreation areas, and private patio or balcony areas.