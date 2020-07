Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cc payments bbq/grill guest parking internet access

Parkview Place Apartments is centrally located between Interstates 70 and 81 which sheds valuable time off of daily commutes. With ten different floor plans to choose from, we are confident we have exactly what you are looking for in your next apartment home. Each of our apartments offer washer/dryer hookups, cable and telephone connections in each room, and fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, and beautiful all wood cabinets. All pricing and availability is subject to change. The information is to be used as a point of reference and not a binding agreement.