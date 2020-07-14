All apartments in Hagerstown
Hyde Park Apartments
Hyde Park Apartments

1426 Kensington Dr · (301) 683-5426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1426 Kensington Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21742
Northwest Hagerstown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 32204 · Avail. Oct 23

$872

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hyde Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cc payments
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
online portal
gym
on-site laundry
Hyde Park Apartments is an environment distinguished from the rest. You can enjoy the advantages of a neighborhood with the beauty, spaciousness, and seclusion of country living. Hyde Park offers a quiet atmosphere with easy accessibility to I-70 and I-81 and minutes from downtown Hagerstown and Frederick. We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes each fully equipped with a galley style kitchen including dishwasher. Enjoy several picnic areas and outdoor play centers. Professionally managed by The Apartment Gallery we provide easy living, on-site management and maintenance teams providing outstanding customer service and 24-hour emergency maintenance. We also offer residents with special services such as fax, copy, and package service. Other convenient community features include; automatic rent payment withdrawal service, online payment option, refer a friend program, and online maintenance requests!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 7, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot. Surface lot. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hyde Park Apartments have any available units?
Hyde Park Apartments has a unit available for $872 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Hyde Park Apartments have?
Some of Hyde Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hyde Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hyde Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hyde Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hyde Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hyde Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hyde Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Hyde Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hyde Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hyde Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Hyde Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hyde Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hyde Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hyde Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hyde Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Hyde Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hyde Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.
