Hyde Park Apartments is an environment distinguished from the rest. You can enjoy the advantages of a neighborhood with the beauty, spaciousness, and seclusion of country living. Hyde Park offers a quiet atmosphere with easy accessibility to I-70 and I-81 and minutes from downtown Hagerstown and Frederick. We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes each fully equipped with a galley style kitchen including dishwasher. Enjoy several picnic areas and outdoor play centers. Professionally managed by The Apartment Gallery we provide easy living, on-site management and maintenance teams providing outstanding customer service and 24-hour emergency maintenance. We also offer residents with special services such as fax, copy, and package service. Other convenient community features include; automatic rent payment withdrawal service, online payment option, refer a friend program, and online maintenance requests!