APARTMENTS NEARLY FINISHED REMODELING!



These 3 bedroom apartments are finishing up a remodel. This is the perfect time to get your application in and be the first one to call this home!



Large 3 bedroom apartments located in downtown Hagerstown are perfect for a city family. Common back yard in the rear of the building gives everyone a space to unwind.



Recent remodel includes new counters, cabinets, flooring, and appliances.

CALL/TEXT/EMAIL us at 240.510.0878/info@homepathhagerstown.com to start the process to be one of the first ones in this building!