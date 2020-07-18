All apartments in Greenbelt
8451 GREENBELT ROAD
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:11 PM

8451 GREENBELT ROAD

8451 Greenbelt Road · (301) 431-6195
Location

8451 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770
Goddard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nice 3-bedrm second-level condo #102, conveniently located in highly-desirable neighborhood of Greenbelt with minutes walk to the bus line and about 10 minutes drive to the Metro. Rent includes heating, cooling, water, sewer, pool, parking, snow and trash removal. Amenities include washer & dryer in the unit, walking trail, pool, Roosevelt H S (STEM magnet school), shops, restaurants and many more. To submit application online and pay the $30 per adult processing fee, click https://apply.link/2BEIzBQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8451 GREENBELT ROAD have any available units?
8451 GREENBELT ROAD has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
Is 8451 GREENBELT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8451 GREENBELT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8451 GREENBELT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8451 GREENBELT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 8451 GREENBELT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8451 GREENBELT ROAD offers parking.
Does 8451 GREENBELT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8451 GREENBELT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8451 GREENBELT ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8451 GREENBELT ROAD has a pool.
Does 8451 GREENBELT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8451 GREENBELT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8451 GREENBELT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8451 GREENBELT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8451 GREENBELT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8451 GREENBELT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
