8451 GREENBELT ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool

Nice 3-bedrm second-level condo #102, conveniently located in highly-desirable neighborhood of Greenbelt with minutes walk to the bus line and about 10 minutes drive to the Metro. Rent includes heating, cooling, water, sewer, pool, parking, snow and trash removal. Amenities include washer & dryer in the unit, walking trail, pool, Roosevelt H S (STEM magnet school), shops, restaurants and many more. To submit application online and pay the $30 per adult processing fee, click https://apply.link/2BEIzBQ