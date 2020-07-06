All apartments in Greenbelt
Find more places like 8437 GREENBELT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenbelt, MD
/
8437 GREENBELT ROAD
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM

8437 GREENBELT ROAD

8437 Greenbelt Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenbelt
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8437 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770
Goddard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bedrooms one bath condo, open concept kitchen with new gas cook top, granite top. Large living area with enclosed balcony. Washer/Dryer in unit. Close to NASA, Univ of MD, Bowie State. All utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8437 GREENBELT ROAD have any available units?
8437 GREENBELT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 8437 GREENBELT ROAD have?
Some of 8437 GREENBELT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8437 GREENBELT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8437 GREENBELT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8437 GREENBELT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8437 GREENBELT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 8437 GREENBELT ROAD offer parking?
No, 8437 GREENBELT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8437 GREENBELT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8437 GREENBELT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8437 GREENBELT ROAD have a pool?
No, 8437 GREENBELT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8437 GREENBELT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8437 GREENBELT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8437 GREENBELT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8437 GREENBELT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charlestowne North
8150 Lakecrest Dr
Greenbelt, MD 20770
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd
Greenbelt, MD 20770

Similar Pages

Greenbelt 1 BedroomsGreenbelt 2 Bedrooms
Greenbelt Apartments with ParkingGreenbelt Cheap Places
Greenbelt Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD
Crofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University