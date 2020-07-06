8437 GREENBELT ROAD

Amenities

Renovated 2 bedrooms one bath condo, open concept kitchen with new gas cook top, granite top. Large living area with enclosed balcony. Washer/Dryer in unit. Close to NASA, Univ of MD, Bowie State. All utilities are included.