Home
/
Greenbelt, MD
/
7923 MANDAN ROAD
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:37 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7923 MANDAN ROAD
7923 Mandan Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7923 Mandan Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Greenbelt location!! This the the true 3 bedroom with 2 full bath. All utilities are included in the rental. Available immediately. New paint, and wood floors through out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7923 MANDAN ROAD have any available units?
7923 MANDAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenbelt, MD
.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenbelt Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7923 MANDAN ROAD have?
Some of 7923 MANDAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7923 MANDAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7923 MANDAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7923 MANDAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7923 MANDAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenbelt
.
Does 7923 MANDAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 7923 MANDAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7923 MANDAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7923 MANDAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7923 MANDAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 7923 MANDAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7923 MANDAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7923 MANDAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7923 MANDAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7923 MANDAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
