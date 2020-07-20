---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0870e2b030 ---- Spacious end unit townhome! Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level! Freshly painted and new carpeting throughout! Basement has a bedroom and full bathroom! Fenced in yard! Eleanor Roosevelt High School accross the street! Minutes from 95/495/295.
Assigned Parking Back Yard Carpet Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Disposal Dryer Electric Dryer Electric Heating Finished Basement Foyer Hardwood Flooring Heat Master Bedroom One Fireplace Oven Pool Possible With Approval Public Sewer Stove Washer Washing Machine
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7813 Emilys Way have any available units?
7813 Emilys Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 7813 Emilys Way have?
Some of 7813 Emilys Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7813 Emilys Way currently offering any rent specials?
7813 Emilys Way is not currently offering any rent specials.