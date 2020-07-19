Rent Calculator
Greenbelt, MD
7640 MANDAN ROAD
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:34 AM
7640 MANDAN ROAD
7640 Mandan Road
No Longer Available
Location
7640 Mandan Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
carpet
Property Amenities
You'll Love It! Hardwood Floors, Freshly Painted, New Carpet, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Walkout Finished Basement. Super conveniently located, and available today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7640 MANDAN ROAD have any available units?
7640 MANDAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenbelt, MD
.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenbelt Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7640 MANDAN ROAD have?
Some of 7640 MANDAN ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7640 MANDAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7640 MANDAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7640 MANDAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7640 MANDAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenbelt
.
Does 7640 MANDAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 7640 MANDAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7640 MANDAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7640 MANDAN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7640 MANDAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 7640 MANDAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7640 MANDAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7640 MANDAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7640 MANDAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7640 MANDAN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
