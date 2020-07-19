Rent Calculator
7248 Mandan Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7248 Mandan Road
7248 Mandan Road
No Longer Available
Location
7248 Mandan Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7248 Mandan Road have any available units?
7248 Mandan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenbelt, MD
.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenbelt Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7248 Mandan Road have?
Some of 7248 Mandan Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7248 Mandan Road currently offering any rent specials?
7248 Mandan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7248 Mandan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7248 Mandan Road is pet friendly.
Does 7248 Mandan Road offer parking?
No, 7248 Mandan Road does not offer parking.
Does 7248 Mandan Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7248 Mandan Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7248 Mandan Road have a pool?
No, 7248 Mandan Road does not have a pool.
Does 7248 Mandan Road have accessible units?
No, 7248 Mandan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7248 Mandan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7248 Mandan Road has units with dishwashers.
