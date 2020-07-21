All apartments in Greenbelt
Find more places like 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenbelt, MD
/
6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:55 AM

6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1

6930 Hanover Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenbelt
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6930 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
FOR RENT! Simply Unpack Your Bags! Summer Fun Is in the Air in this Spacious Fully Furnished or UNFURNISHED One Bedroom / One Bath Condo. Sophisticated, Stylish Living Nestled in the Middle of a Peaceful and Quiet Community. Notable Features: Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Call Today for Your Private Tour. You Will Not Be Disappointed! Location, Location. Minutes to Shopping, Schools, and Commuter Routes. This One Won't Last Long.
FOR RENT! Spring Is in the Air in this Spacious Three Bedrooms / One and Half Bath Duplex. Notable Features; Open Floor Plan, Original Hardwood Floors Main and Upper Levels. Separate Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Ceramic Tile Flooring. Large Fully Finished Basement. Exterior Features Great Curb Appeal and a Huge fenced Rear Yard, Great for Entertaining and Enjoyable Fun with Guest. Additional Features: Freshly Painted Throughout. Washer and Dryer Included. Off Street and Street Parking. Call Today for Your Private Tour. You Will Not Be Disappointed! Location, Location. Minutes to Shopping, Schools, and Commuter Routes. This One Won't Last Long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 have any available units?
6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 have?
Some of 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 offer parking?
No, 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 have a pool?
No, 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Charlestowne North
8150 Lakecrest Dr
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd
Greenbelt, MD 20770

Similar Pages

Greenbelt 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGreenbelt 2 Bedroom Apartments
Greenbelt Apartments with PoolsGreenbelt Cheap Apartments
Greenbelt Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VACrofton, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University