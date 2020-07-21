6930 Hanover Parkway #302 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

FOR RENT! Simply Unpack Your Bags! Summer Fun Is in the Air in this Spacious Fully Furnished or UNFURNISHED One Bedroom / One Bath Condo. Sophisticated, Stylish Living Nestled in the Middle of a Peaceful and Quiet Community. Notable Features: Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Call Today for Your Private Tour. You Will Not Be Disappointed! Location, Location. Minutes to Shopping, Schools, and Commuter Routes. This One Won't Last Long.

FOR RENT! Spring Is in the Air in this Spacious Three Bedrooms / One and Half Bath Duplex. Notable Features; Open Floor Plan, Original Hardwood Floors Main and Upper Levels. Separate Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Ceramic Tile Flooring. Large Fully Finished Basement. Exterior Features Great Curb Appeal and a Huge fenced Rear Yard, Great for Entertaining and Enjoyable Fun with Guest. Additional Features: Freshly Painted Throughout. Washer and Dryer Included. Off Street and Street Parking. Call Today for Your Private Tour. You Will Not Be Disappointed! Location, Location. Minutes to Shopping, Schools, and Commuter Routes. This One Won't Last Long.