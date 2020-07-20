6707 Village Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Greenbrook Manor, Greenbelt 3 bedroom townhouse! - Greenbrook Manor, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, Oversized 3 Level, Garage Townhome, Convenient to Metro, 295, Ft. Meade. Fresh Paint, neutral colors, New W/W Carpet, Super Bath Off Master, Very Nice, Breakfast Area, Combination Dining/Living, Kitchen - Eat-In, Kitchen - Table Space, Master Bath(s), Window Treatments, No Fireplace, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave, Oven/Range-Gas, Refrigerator, Washer, Washer/Dryer Hookups Only, Heat Pump(s), Cooling Fuel: Electric, Heating: Forced Air, Heating Fuel: Natural Gas, Hot Water: Natural Gas, Water Source: Public, Sewer: Public Septic, Public Sewer. Greenbelt Community, Shows Well Plus Easy to See.



(RLNE4945104)