Greenbelt, MD
6707 Village Park Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

6707 Village Park Drive

6707 Village Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6707 Village Park Drive, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Greenbrook Manor, Greenbelt 3 bedroom townhouse! - Greenbrook Manor, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, Oversized 3 Level, Garage Townhome, Convenient to Metro, 295, Ft. Meade. Fresh Paint, neutral colors, New W/W Carpet, Super Bath Off Master, Very Nice, Breakfast Area, Combination Dining/Living, Kitchen - Eat-In, Kitchen - Table Space, Master Bath(s), Window Treatments, No Fireplace, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave, Oven/Range-Gas, Refrigerator, Washer, Washer/Dryer Hookups Only, Heat Pump(s), Cooling Fuel: Electric, Heating: Forced Air, Heating Fuel: Natural Gas, Hot Water: Natural Gas, Water Source: Public, Sewer: Public Septic, Public Sewer. Greenbelt Community, Shows Well Plus Easy to See.

(RLNE4945104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Village Park Drive have any available units?
6707 Village Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 6707 Village Park Drive have?
Some of 6707 Village Park Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6707 Village Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Village Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Village Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Village Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 6707 Village Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6707 Village Park Drive offers parking.
Does 6707 Village Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Village Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Village Park Drive have a pool?
No, 6707 Village Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Village Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 6707 Village Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Village Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6707 Village Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
